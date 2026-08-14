Nandom NPP primary heats up as four aspirants enter 2028 race

The contest for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary nomination in Nandom is shaping up into a four-way race ahead of the 2028 elections.

Legal practitioner Sylvester Isang, former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, social development consultant Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl and former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct DKM Microfinance, Kuudenign Martin Delle, have all declared their intention to contest the party’s parliamentary primary.

The Nandom seat is currently held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Dr Richard Kuuire.

Isang pitches experience and urgency

Speaking in Nandom, Mr Isang said his decision to contest was driven by his experience, personal background and a sense of urgency to contribute to the constituency’s development.

“Come January 2027, I will turn 50 years… I would just have 10 years to attain the public mandatory retirement age of 60. So the time is now,” he said.

Mr Isang also spoke about his humble beginnings, recalling how he brewed pito with his mother and worked on farms to pay his Senior High School fees.

He paid tribute to his late grandfather, Timatio, who, he said, sold groundnuts to finance his education at Nandom Senior High School in 1994.

“I have seen it all… I understand Nandom’s peculiar problems, having experienced some of these challenges myself,” he said.

His proposed development agenda includes providing five tractors for farmers, establishing a Food Relief Office, supporting poor households to cement their floors, providing seed funds for churches and mosques, offering free transport for fresh students, constructing mechanised boreholes and establishing a Bɛgvire Cultural Centre.

Mr Isang also pledged to run what he described as an issue-based campaign.

“I pledge to run on issues, devoid of insults. But if you throw out false information about my hard-earned reputation, I will pursue you,” he said.

Dery makes comeback bid

On August 11, former Nandom MP and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery announced his decision to return to frontline politics during an interview on Nandom FM.

“I’ve heard the call. I’ve prayed about it. I’ve agreed that I will put myself forward,” he said.

Mr Dery added: “Any good thing Nandom people say I’ve done is not by my strength. It’s by the power of the Almighty.”

Mohl seeks second opportunity

Also entering the contest is social development consultant and former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund, Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl.

Mr Mohl was disqualified from the NPP’s 2024 parliamentary primary in Nandom and is now seeking another opportunity to contest for the party’s ticket.

He said his decision to contest was non-negotiable and that he would formally declare his intention before the end of August.

Delle becomes fourth entrant

The fourth aspirant is Kuudenign Martin Delle, a former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct DKM Microfinance Company.

Mr Delle announced his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in a Facebook post on August 12, 2026.

With four aspirants now in the race, the Nandom NPP primary is expected to be closely contested as the party prepares to select its candidate for the 2028 parliamentary election.

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