Six NPP members allege denial of fair hearing in Nandom constituency election dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Six petitioners from the Nandom Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have accused the party's Appeals Committee of breaching due process by denying them access to key appeal documents needed to present their case.
The petitioners claim the committee's actions have frustrated their right to be heard during the appeal process.
The six party members had earlier petitioned the Nandom Constituency Elections Committee to block Patrick Nakpenaa from contesting the constituency chairmanship position in the upcoming NPP constituency elections.
Last week, the committee upheld the petition, citing what it described as "impeachable evidence" that Mr Nakpenaa campaigned against the NPP and its parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2024 general election, which the party lost in the constituency.
According to the petitioners, Mr Nakpenaa was suspended by the party in February 2024 for gross misconduct. Although the suspension was later revoked, they alleged that he subsequently campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the December 2024 elections, leading to his disqualification from the chairmanship race.
The petitioners argue that their right to a fair hearing has been undermined because they were invited to appear before the Appeals Committee in Wa without first being served with the appellant's notice of appeal and other relevant documents.
"We protested unceasingly, but they wouldn't budge," the petitioners said.
However, Eddie Kaleo Naa Tizaala has strongly rejected the allegations.
In an audio response, he acknowledged that the notice of appeal was not available when the petitioners appeared before the committee on Tuesday.
Mr Kaleo Naa said he did not have the document at the time of the hearing but assured the petitioners that they could obtain a copy "anytime they want it."
Latest Stories
-
ShEquity Climate-smart SME Showcase and Pitch finale highlight Ghana’s green enterprise potential
4 minutes
-
Greater Accra Regional Minister assures affected residents of continued government support after floods
5 minutes
-
Give thanks to God despite floods, deaths and destruction – Mahama
9 minutes
-
Dyson Energy wins €25,000 ShEquity grant to advance carbon certification
17 minutes
-
Continuity: The most powerful force nobody talks about
19 minutes
-
Three arrested over alleged human trafficking and forced prostitution
20 minutes
-
Heavy rains leave Avenor roads in disrepair as commuters and motorists decry worsening conditions
42 minutes
-
Six NPP members allege denial of fair hearing in Nandom constituency election dispute
48 minutes
-
Ahafo cocoa farmers demand urgent action as smuggling threatens livelihoods and national economy
51 minutes
-
Businesses call for tax reforms at Ghana Business League Awards
53 minutes
-
Government endorses AI Week 2026 in Accra to push practical adoption across Africa
56 minutes
-
A trip to India left me with 38 parasites in my brain
58 minutes
-
Reject shortcuts, live with integrity and avoid drugs – Mahama to youth
1 hour
-
Transport paralysed in Amansie Central as drivers strike over bad roads, fare dispute
1 hour
-
Several killed and injured in fire at Antwerp apartment building
1 hour