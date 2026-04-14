Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: Date, Time and Everything You Need to Know About the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg

Audio By Carbonatix
The clash between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00 PM at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The match will be officiated by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani.
The team led by Arne Slot comes into this match needing a comeback after a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes. That first-leg performance raised plenty of concerns, with heavy criticism in England aimed at Slot for what many described as an overly cautious and defensive approach.
However, the Reds responded in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Fulham, restoring some confidence. The big question remains whether that momentum will be enough to overturn a tie that, so far, has been firmly controlled by the Parisian side.
The side managed by Luis Enrique arrives with the comfort of having done the job at home. The 2-0 advantage gives them flexibility in how they approach the match, allowing them to manage pressure and control key moments.
On top of that, Paris Saint-Germain benefits from extra rest after their weekend Ligue 1 match was postponed. That means a fully fresh squad, both physically and mentally—an edge that could prove decisive in a high-intensity encounter.
For Liverpool, the spotlight will be on Hugo Ekitike. While creativity in midfield is not an issue with players like Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz, what Liverpool desperately needs are goals. The French forward will be tasked with delivering in the most crucial moments.
On the PSG side, all eyes are on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The winger has been one of the standout performers in this Champions League run, consistently delivering goals and assists. Even alongside a Ballon d’Or winner like Ousmane Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia has arguably been the most decisive player for the French side.
The situation is clear: Liverpool must win by two goals to force extra time, and by three or more to advance directly. Any draw, loss, or narrow win results in elimination.
PSG, meanwhile, holds the advantage. A two-goal defeat would send the match into extra time, while losing by three or more would eliminate them. Any win, draw, or even a one-goal loss is enough to secure a place in the semifinals, giving them the ability to manage the game strategically.
Betting markets slightly favor Liverpool to win the match, but there is no clear favorite to advance. Expectations point toward a tight, intense contest filled with chances at both ends.
It promises to be a thrilling night at Anfield, where Liverpool must deliver a far more aggressive performance than in Paris if they want to stay alive. Because if they repeat what they showed in the first leg… the comeback simply won’t happen.
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