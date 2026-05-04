5 police officers interdicted over misconduct in viral videos

The Ghana Police Service has formally interdicted five of its personnel after they were sighted in viral videos engaging in acts that reportedly bring the reputation of the law enforcement agency into disrepute.

In a press release issued on Monday, 4 May 2026, by the Public Affairs Directorate, the police identified the affected personnel across various units and stations. The move signals a robust response by the police administration to maintain discipline and professional integrity within its ranks.

The interdicted officers include high-ranking personnel and frontline staff:

Chief Inspector Matthew Blay

Chief Inspector Francis Arthur

Inspector Eric Osei of the Osu Police Station in Accra

Sergeant Amos Dery of the National Protection Unit (NPU)

Inspector Joseph Okyere Asabre of the Obuasi Police District

All five individuals have been handed over to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

The Bureau will conduct comprehensive investigations in accordance with the service's internal disciplinary procedures to determine the full extent of the misconduct shown in the footage.

The statement, signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Director-General of Public Affairs, reiterated the service’s core values.

“The Ghana Police Service reiterates its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and accountability, and assures the public that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the release stated

The police administration has assured the general public that it remains dedicated to upholding the law and ensuring that officers who deviate from the mandated code of conduct are held strictly accountable.

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