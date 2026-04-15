Hugo Ekitike: France forward to miss World Cup after Achilles injury

Audio By Carbonatix
Hugo Ekitike is expected to miss the World Cup after suffering a suspected Achilles injury during Liverpool's Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.
The France forward left the pitch at Anfield on a stretcher, and Liverpool fear he faces a long absence, and that he may miss the start of next season.
On Wednesday, the 23-year-old went for scans, which are expected to confirm the extent of the damage.
Ekitike joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt last July and has been one of their standout performers this season, with 17 goals and six assists in all competitions.
Speaking post-match about Ekitike, head coach Arne Slot said: "I think we could all see that it didn't look well and didn't look good. Let's wait and see what it will be. But we could all see it didn't look good.
"In the second half, he went home so I haven't seen him yet. Losing a game is already very hard, especially in the way we lost it, but again - as it seems to be - losing a player is something we've had so many times this season.
"It's especially very hard for him because you never want to be injured, especially not at this moment of time in the season."
In January, Ekitike became just the second player after Kenny Dalglish to score in five different competitions during their debut campaign with Liverpool.
He made his France debut in September and was set to be part of Didier Deschamps' squad for this summer's World Cup.
Liverpool have suffered a number of setbacks this season, with both Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley out for the rest of the season with injuries.
Alisson Becker and Wataru Endo also remain sidelined, while Alexander Isak returned earlier this month from an ankle injury that he sustained in December.
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