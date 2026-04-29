Liverpool expect Salah return before end of season

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to return from injury before the end of the season after he was forced off against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

There were concerns that the 33-year-old forward may have played his last game for the club when he went off in the second half with a suspected hamstring issue.

It would have been a sad end for Salah, who announced last month that he would leave after a glittering nine-year spell at Anfield, in which he has scored 257 goals in 435 appearances.

However, the club said on Wednesday that the problem is a "minor muscle injury" and that it is "anticipated" the Egypt international will recover in time to feature again before leaving the club.

Liverpool's final game of the campaign is at Anfield against Brentford on 24 May.

The timeline for his return also ensures Salah remains on track to captain Egypt at this summer's World Cup.

Since joining in 2017, Salah has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups, as well as the Community Shield, in an iconic career.

Only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285) have scored more goals for Liverpool and the way he took his time to applaud the Anfield crowd when he was replaced against Palace suggested he was unsure he would have the chance to add to that tally.

Instead, while a return against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday would appear highly unlikely, the latest update offers hope that Salah will be able to feature before the campaign is over.

Liverpool host Chelsea on 9 May and travel to Aston Villa on 17 May before their season concludes against Brentford.

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