Football

Liverpool expect Salah return before end of season

Source: BBC  
  29 April 2026 10:11pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to return from injury before the end of the season after he was forced off against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

There were concerns that the 33-year-old forward may have played his last game for the club when he went off in the second half with a suspected hamstring issue.

It would have been a sad end for Salah, who announced last month that he would leave after a glittering nine-year spell at Anfield, in which he has scored 257 goals in 435 appearances.

However, the club said on Wednesday that the problem is a "minor muscle injury" and that it is "anticipated" the Egypt international will recover in time to feature again before leaving the club.

Liverpool's final game of the campaign is at Anfield against Brentford on 24 May.

The timeline for his return also ensures Salah remains on track to captain Egypt at this summer's World Cup.

Since joining in 2017, Salah has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups, as well as the Community Shield, in an iconic career.

Only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285) have scored more goals for Liverpool and the way he took his time to applaud the Anfield crowd when he was replaced against Palace suggested he was unsure he would have the chance to add to that tally.

Instead, while a return against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday would appear highly unlikely, the latest update offers hope that Salah will be able to feature before the campaign is over.

Liverpool host Chelsea on 9 May and travel to Aston Villa on 17 May before their season concludes against Brentford.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group