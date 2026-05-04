Mahama to host world leaders on global reparatory justice at Accra summit

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is set to become the global epicentre for the reparatory justice movement this June as President John Dramani Mahama prepares to host an assembly of world leaders, legal experts, and frontline activists for a high-level strategic summit.
The conference, scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 June 2026, serves as a critical next steps follow-up to the historic adoption of a United Nations resolution that officially declared the transatlantic enslavement of African people the gravest crime against humanity.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who indicated that the summit aims to translate international legal recognition into tangible reparatory outcomes.
The minister noted that the tide of international opinion has shifted significantly following the UN's landmark declaration, providing a unique window of opportunity for African nations and the diaspora to consolidate their demands.
“The momentum is on our side, and nothing is stopping us from our Reparatory Justice victory!” the Foreign Minister declared in a Facebook post on Monday, April 4.
In a move layered with historical significance, the summit will culminate on 19 June—observed globally as Juneteenth—with a joint commemoration involving "African American brothers and sisters."
The ceremony will be held at the Osu Christiansborg Castle, a site that once served as a primary transit point during the transatlantic slave trade. The choice of venue is intended to symbolise the "closing of the circle" and the strengthening of ties between the continent and its diaspora in the pursuit of historical redress.
The three-day event is expected to focus on:
- Developing a unified African and Caribbean framework for reparation claims.
- Establishing legal pathways for economic and social restitution.
- Strengthening the alliance between state actors and civil society organisations.
With the eyes of the international community turning toward Accra, the Ghanaian government has reaffirmed its commitment to leading the charge for what it describes as an inevitable victory for justice and human dignity.
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