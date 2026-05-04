John Jinapor encourages Yapei-Kusawgu BECE candidates to stay focused

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition and Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor, has extended a goodwill message to candidates sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), urging them to remain confident and focused throughout the examination period.
In a message addressed to candidates in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, Dr Jinapor encouraged students to trust in their abilities and approach each paper with determination and calmness.
“As you step forward today to begin your examinations, I extend my warmest wishes to each of you,” he stated. “May your hard work, dedication and countless hours of study yield the success you so richly deserve.”
The Minister reminded the candidates that the examination marks an important stage in their academic journey and urged them to give their best efforts.
“Stay focused, believe in your abilities, and approach every paper with confidence and calm determination,” he added.
Dr Jinapor also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting education in the constituency through the John Jinapor Educational Scholarship Foundation, noting that the dreams and aspirations of young people in Yapei-Kusawgu remain a priority.
“Your dreams matter, and we will continue to stand by you,” he said, while wishing all candidates success in the 2026 BECE examinations.
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