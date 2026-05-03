Manhyia South MP rallies BECE candidates with mathematical sets donation

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has encouraged candidates sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Manhyia South Constituency to remain confident and determined as they begin their examinations.

The lawmaker made the remarks after donating mathematical sets to candidates across the constituency last week as part of efforts to support them ahead of the national examinations.

According to the MP, the donation formed part of his continued commitment to promoting education and ensuring that students are adequately equipped for their academic journey.

He said the gesture was also intended to motivate the candidates and remind them that the constituency stands firmly behind them as they strive for success.

“I had the privilege of donating mathematical sets to BECE candidates across the constituency and also shared words of encouragement with them ahead of their exams,” he stated.

Addressing the candidates, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah urged them to believe in their abilities and remain focused throughout the examination period.

“To my dear candidates, as you begin your exams tomorrow, believe in yourselves, stay focused, and give it your very best. Your future is bright, and this is only the beginning of even greater achievements,” he said.

He further encouraged them to approach the examinations with confidence and discipline, noting that hard work and determination would open doors to greater opportunities in the future.

The MP also reaffirmed his dedication to the development of education within the constituency, stressing that supporting young people remains a priority.

“As a community, we remain fully committed to supporting you every step of the way. Go out there and make us proud,” he added.

The donation and message of encouragement have been welcomed by parents, teachers, and students, many of whom described the initiative as timely and inspiring for the candidates ahead of the examinations.

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