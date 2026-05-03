Over 37,000 candidates to sit 2026 BECE in Northern Region

Audio By Carbonatix
A total of 37,111 candidates from 808 schools across the Northern Region will sit for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which begins on Monday, May 4, at 132 examination centres.
According to the Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, the figure comprises 33,329 candidates from public schools and 3,782 from private schools. The candidates include 19,026 males and 18,085 females.
To ensure a smooth and credible examination process, the Directorate, in partnership with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has deployed 132 supervisors, 130 assistant supervisors and 1,321 invigilators across the region.
Northern Regional Director of Education, Alhassan Alidu Junior, encouraged candidates to approach the examination with confidence and determination, describing the BECE as an important stage in their academic journey.
He also urged students to comply fully with examination rules and avoid all forms of malpractice, including the use of leaked questions or unauthorised assistance during the exams.
The Directorate reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination system, stressing that malpractice damages academic standards, personal credibility and national development.
It further appealed to parents, teachers, security agencies and the media to support efforts aimed at ensuring a peaceful, fair and transparent examination process across the region.
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