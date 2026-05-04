Stay calm and trust your hard work – Haruna Iddrisu to BECE candidates

Audio By Carbonatix
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has wished candidates across the country success ahead of the start of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today.
In a brief message issued on Monday, May 3, the Tamale South MP urged candidates to approach the papers with confidence and discipline.
“As students across the country prepare to write the BECE tomorrow, I wish you all the very best,” he said.
“Stay calm, be confident, and give your best in every paper.”
He also reminded candidates to uphold academic integrity throughout the examination period.
“Remember to uphold the highest standards of academic honesty and integrity.”
The minister said the months of preparation and hard work should give candidates confidence as they enter the examination halls.
“Your hard work has brought you this far; trust in it. Good luck and success to you all.”
More than 620,000 candidates across Ghana are expected to begin the 2026 BECE on Monday, May 4.
The examination, organised by the West African Examinations Council, will run until May 11.
A total of 620,141 candidates from 20,395 schools are expected to sit the examination nationwide.
This year’s examination comes with heightened scrutiny as authorities move to clamp down on malpractice.
WAEC has warned candidates to comply strictly with examination regulations and maintain discipline throughout the period.
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