HP News 9 | National

Don’t allow NDC to dictate how you comply with BoG law – Minority warns Governor Asiama

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  4 May 2026 7:20am
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase Ayirebi and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee
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The Minority in Parliament has expressed concern over what it describes as increasing political interference in the affairs of the Bank of Ghana, cautioning that such developments could weaken the institution’s independence and public credibility.

The concerns follow a press conference held within the precincts of Parliament by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including some individuals who were not Members of Parliament, to discuss the Bank’s audited financial statements.

According to the Minority, the development raises questions about the growing involvement of partisan actors in matters relating to the operations of the central bank.

The caucus argued that allowing political influence to shape how the Bank of Ghana functions could create long-term institutional challenges and undermine confidence in the country’s financial governance system.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, May 3, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, described the situation as inappropriate and warned that it risked setting a dangerous precedent for the central bank’s operations.

“The Governor, the Board and the government should take note that this politicisation of the central bank will create issues for the operational independence and credibility of the bank going forward. This must stop,” he stated.

“Mr Governor, if you allow the NDC party to dictate to you how to comply with the law, you will set a precedent that will collapse the operational independence of the bank. The bank is not a political party,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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