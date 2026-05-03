BECE candidates urged to avoid malpractice as Aduwamase Old Students donate learning materials

Candidates preparing for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been advised to stay focused and avoid any form of examination malpractice, with assurance that the papers will reflect what they have already been taught.

The call was made by journalist and President of the Aduwamase Old Students Association (ASA), Mensah Francis, popularly known as Adwenpa-Hene, during a donation exercise to final-year pupils of Aduwamase D/A Basic School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

“Don’t panic. The questions are from what you’ve been taught. Just stay focused and avoid any form of malpractice,” he told the candidates.

His remarks come at a time when concerns about examination integrity and cheating continue to surface in Ghana’s education system, particularly during major national assessments supervised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Addressing the pupils, Mensah emphasised that the BECE should be approached like any regular school test, urging candidates not to rely on leaked questions or so-called “apor.”

“My message to our children writing this year’s exam is to see this exam as a normal one. The examination council has strengthened supervision, which will make it difficult to cheat in the exam hall. For that matter, they shouldn’t rely on questions from other people,” he added.

The ASA, as part of its annual support programme, donated mathematical sets, pens, and rulers to the candidates to help them adequately prepare for the examination scheduled to run from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

Mensah also commended teachers at the school for their commitment, expressing confidence that their efforts would translate into good results.

He further called on parents to prioritise education, describing it as “prima materia,” and advised against spending on non-essential items at the expense of their children’s academic needs.

A teacher at the school, Augustine Baah Donkor, described the gesture as timely, noting that it would ensure no candidate is disadvantaged during the exams due to lack of basic materials.

He thanked the old students for their continued support and appealed to other groups to emulate the initiative.

“The provision of these items has eased the burden on parents and will ensure all candidates are well-equipped for the examination,” he said.

Some of the candidates also expressed appreciation, saying the donation had boosted their confidence as they prepare to sit for one of the most important exams at the basic education level.

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