Aboakyer Festival 2026: Opoku-Agyemang promises transformative infrastructure

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, at this year’s celebration of the Aboakyer Festival, has assured the people of Winneba of massive infrastructure development aimed at driving empowerment and prosperity across the area.

The festival was climaxed with a colourful durbar on Saturday, at which the Vice President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bridging developmental gaps through targeted investments.

The annual festival, a cornerstone of Effutu traditional culture, attracted thousands of revellers who witnessed the Vice President’s pledge amid drumming, dancing, and the symbolic bushbuck hunt.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated: “We are not just celebrating our rich heritage today; we are laying the foundation for a brighter future.

“We have heard the concerns of traditional authorities—from roads, telecommunications, and water systems to schools, health facilities, and market centres.

“The government is working to transform infrastructure in Winneba, as in other cities across the country, to create jobs, boost trade and tourism, and empower citizens to thrive.”

Held on the theme “Advancing Our Cultural Heritage for Development”, the festival coincided with the 30th anniversary of Neenyi Ghartey VII’s reign as Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area, as well as his 70th birthday celebration.

The festival began on Monday, April 27, 2026, with various activities and peaked on Saturday in a vibrant cultural display at the Zion Park, where the thunderous rhythm of drums blended with graceful traditional dances in colourful and symbolic regalia.

Neenyi Ghartey VII presided over the grand durbar. The Tuafo No.1 and Dentsifo No.2 companies’ rivalry was transformed into a unified display of courage and communal pride, electrifying the atmosphere with a rich expression of tradition.

This crescendo of rhythm, colour and ancestral symbolism reaffirmed Aboakyer as an enduring jewel of Ghanaian heritage, drawing thousands into a shared celebration.

The Vice President’s entourage included Mrs. Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General; Mr. Alexander Mould, Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA); other Ministers of State; and members of the Council of State. They were seen dancing enthusiastically to various traditional tunes.

Earlier, a procession through Winneba township from the University of Education gradually built momentum as a large crowd gathered at the durbar grounds.

Long before the main celebration, the town was alive with drumming, cheering, and colourful displays of tradition. The two rival deer-hunting groups, Tuafo and Dentsifo, took to the streets in full regalia.

Dressed in distinctive red, blue, and white attire, the groups moved with pride and discipline, each showcasing strength and cultural identity as they awaited the arrival of their representatives bearing the first catch.

Tuafo No.1 Company eventually presented the first live bushbuck, to the excitement and admiration of the crowd.

Heavy security was deployed at the festival grounds, with police and military personnel patrolling key areas to ensure safety amid the vibrant celebrations. Barricades and checkpoints were mounted along festival routes, preventing disruptions while allowing thousands to enjoy the event peacefully.

The strong security presence, prompted by past crowd-control concerns, helped preserve the festival’s legacy. Vendors took advantage of the large turnout, selling souvenirs, traditional clothing, and street food, while the grounds turned into a lively marketplace of kente cloths, crafts, and dishes such as waakye.

The Vice President also reiterated government’s commitment to establishing the proposed Women’s Development Bank to expand women’s access to finance, support entrepreneurship, and promote economic inclusion.

She said the initiative would empower women entrepreneurs, reduce credit barriers, grow small businesses, create jobs, and advance gender equality.

On the 24-Hour Economy policy, she explained that it is designed to increase productivity, create jobs, and expand economic activity by encouraging shift-based operations across sectors could provide more entry-level jobs, flexible work opportunities, and income-generating pathways while supporting business growth.

The Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area commended government for maintaining peace and stability, describing it as essential for economic growth, harmony, and investment in the region.

He specifically praised the government for the work done on the Winneba–Kasoa Road project, saying its completion would reduce travel time, boost trade, improve safety and unlock jobs and market access.

He further urged faster upgrades to educational infrastructure, including modern classrooms, to better prepare Effutu’s children for global competitiveness.

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