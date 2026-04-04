Gomoa Easter Carnival: Samini, Ofori Amponsah and Kwabena Kwabena rock Day 2; Obrafour and Kwaw Kese set for Day 3 showdown

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The Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park was transformed into a sea of rhythm and colour on Friday night (April 3) through to Saturday dawn (April 4) as Day 2 of the Gomoa Easter Carnival reached a breathtaking climax.
Thousands of residents and tourists alike descended on the venue for an evening of high-octane musical excellence that cemented the festival's status as a premier holiday destination in the Central Region.
The Gomoa Easter Carnival is spearheaded by the Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited.
A Night of Musical Legends
The atmosphere was electric as some of Ghana’s most iconic performers took to the stage. Reggae-dancehall titan Samini delivered a high-energy set that bridged generations, while the "King of Highlife" Ofori Amponsah and the ever-soulful Kwabena Kwabena serenaded the crowd with back-to-back classics.
The lineup didn't stop there.
The night featured a masterclass in contemporary and traditional Highlife with performances from Kofi Nti, Dada Hafco, Bless, and the legendary K.K. Fosu.
Adding a unique folk twist to the evening, the Kwan Pa Band thrilled the audience with their signature palm-wine music and indigenous instrumentation, ensuring that the cultural roots of the Gomoa people remained at the heart of the celebration.
Beyond the Music: A Holistic Celebration
While the concert was the focal point, Day 2 was a vibrant showcase of community development and culture. Throughout the day, several key activities drew large crowds:
- Health and Wellness: A massive health screening exercise provided free medical checks to hundreds of residents, ensuring the festival contributed to the physical well-being of the community.
- The Food Bazaar: Revellers were treated to a gastronomic journey featuring traditional Gomoa delicacies and contemporary Ghanaian street food.
- Fashion and Culture: A dazzling fashion show highlighted local textiles and designs, while traditional cultural displays offered a deep dive into the heritage of the Gomoa state.
- Sports: Competitive sports activities earlier in the day fostered a spirit of healthy rivalry and community bonding among the youth.
The Road to Day 3: Masquerades, Palanquins, Street Anthem & Afrobeat Concert
As the curtain fell on Day 2, the excitement shifted toward what many consider the festival’s most visually stunning phase.
Day 3 promises a seamless blend of traditional royalty and modern street culture.
The highlight of the upcoming activities will be the Masquerade Procession, a colourful and energetic parade moving from Gomoa Obuasi to Gomoa Ekwamkrom.
Simultaneously, the streets will become a canvas for creativity, with live street painting stretching from Gomoa Jukwa to Ekwamkrom.
The traditional authority will also take centre stage, with chiefs carried in palanquins through the principal streets, accompanied by the thunderous sounds of traditional drumming and dancing.
Day 3 will conclude with a high-energy ‘Street Anthem’ and Afrobeat concert at the Ekwamkrom Community Park that will usher in Day 4.
The final hours of Day 3 will be a lineup of the "Who's Who" of Ghanaian music, featuring:
- Sarkodie
- Obrafour
- Kwaw Kese
- Bisa Kdei
- Tinny
- Keche
- Sista Afia
Day 3 will also continue the sports spirit with a dedicated tennis tournament, alongside further fashion showcases and health screenings.
Organisers say the Gomoa Easter Carnival is fast becoming one of the most important cultural tourism events in the Central Region, driving local economic activity and creating opportunities for vendors, artists and small businesses.
From hospitality services to transportation and retail, the ripple effect of the festival is being felt across surrounding communities, reinforcing its value as both a cultural celebration and an economic driver.
With two successful days already behind it, expectations are high that Day 3 will deliver an even bigger spectacle, cementing the Gomoa Easter Carnival as a must-attend event on Ghana’s festive calendar.
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