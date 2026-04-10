GTA supported A Plus’ Gomoa Easter Carnival – Abeiku Aggrey

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority in charge of Marketing and Special Duties, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has disclosed the support the Authority provided to A Plus for his Gomoa Easter Carnival.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s PrimeTime, he said the government is considering making Easter as vibrant as December in Ghana, as part of efforts to deepen the country’s domestic tourism drive and extend visitor activities beyond the festive season at the end of the year.

In tandem with this, he said the Authority offered support to Kwahu Easter activities, some events in the Volta Region, and the Gomoa Easter Carnival spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority supported A Plus. You find our logo as partners. One, the honourable launched the Gomoa Easter Carnival at the Labadi Beach Hotel. My CEO, Maame Efua Houadjeto also gave support, in terms of monetary and everything,” he said.

The four-day Gomoa Easter Carnival formed part of a wider slate of Easter activities aimed at opening up the Central Region to tourism traffic during the holiday period. The event, held from April 2 to 5 across various communities, featured a mix of musical performances, street processions, food bazaars and cultural exhibitions showcasing the heritage of the Gomoa people.

Artistes billed for the event included Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Dada Hafco, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Nti, Bless and Kwanpa. Others on the lineup were Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Sista Afia, Tinny, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Nero X, Sefa and Patapaa.

Activities spanned bonfire and barbecue sessions, art exhibitions, painting, fashion show, masquerade displays and a grand durbar of chiefs, with traditional drumming and dancing.

The carnival was organised in partnership with the Multimedia Group Limited under a three-year media agreement to ensure extensive coverage across television, radio and digital platforms. It was sponsored by HotWav phones, with the initiative positioned to give visibility to local businesses, artistes and vendors.

Organisers positioned the carnival as an alternative Easter destination to the long-established Kwahu festivities, with a focus on creating economic opportunities for local vendors, hospitality operators and transport services within Gomoa and its surrounding communities.

The initiative aligns with the Ghana Tourism Authority’s broader agenda to diversify tourism offerings across regions, encourage domestic travel and stimulate local economies through events-driven tourism.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.