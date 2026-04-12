I have supported highway authority financially to fix roads in my constituency – A Plus 

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has rejected claims that he has neglected poor roads in his constituency in favour of entertainment activities.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, he explained that although road construction is not primarily the responsibility of an MP, he has contributed financially to assist the highways authority.

“There are some monies that the highway authority will need. I know that if we wait for government it will take forever. And so I have supported them to be able to do this. It’s a huge sum but I want to get the roads done. So I had to support government. Any time they get the money, they pay back,” he said.

His comments follow criticism during the Gomoa Easter Carnival, held from 2nd to 5th April 2026 at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, where some residents accused him of spending on festivities instead of addressing deteriorating roads.

According to A Plus, the event, which has since received rave reviews from patrons and observers, boosted the local economy.

He said the initiative is also aimed at drawing attention to the Gomoa Central Constituency and the Central Region to attract investment.

Among the initiatives he is pursuing is securing a free zone development licence to attract investors into the area.

He has pledged to build a waterfall by next year, a project he believes will create jobs and contribute to Ghana’s tourism offerings.

The four-day Gomoa Easter Carnival formed part of a broader slate of Easter activities designed to open up the Central Region to increased tourism traffic during the holiday period. The event featured musical performances, street processions, food bazaars and cultural exhibitions showcasing the heritage of the Gomoa people.

Artistes billed for the event included Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Dada Hafco, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Nti, Bless and Kwanpa. Others on the line-up were Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Sista Afia, Tinny, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Nero X, Sefa and Patapaa.

Activities included bonfire and barbecue sessions, art exhibitions, painting, a fashion show, masquerade displays and a grand durbar of chiefs, alongside traditional drumming and dancing.

The carnival was organised in partnership with Multimedia Group Limited under a three-year media agreement to ensure extensive coverage across television, radio and digital platforms. It was sponsored by HotWav phones and positioned to give visibility to local businesses, artistes and vendors.

Organisers also presented the carnival as an alternative Easter destination to the long-established Kwahu festivities, with a focus on creating economic opportunities for local vendors, hospitality operators and transport services within Gomoa and surrounding communities.

The initiative aligns with the Ghana Tourism Authority’s broader agenda to diversify tourism offerings across regions, encourage domestic travel and stimulate local economies through events-driven tourism.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.