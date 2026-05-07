Roads minister tours long-neglected Han-Tumu road as rehabilitation works gather pace

After decades of complaints, abandoned promises and deteriorating conditions, sections of the Han-Tumu Road in the Upper West Region are finally undergoing rehabilitation, bringing renewed hope to residents and commuters in the Sissala enclave.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, on Tuesday, May 5, toured ongoing works on the Han-Nandow-Waala stretch, a section long regarded by residents as a symbol of neglect.

For years, the road had remained in poor condition despite repeatedly appearing in successive government budgets. The situation affected transportation, delayed the movement of farm produce and became a recurring concern at community gatherings across the area.

However, portions of the road, including sections linking Jeffisi to Tumu, have now been rehabilitated, significantly improving travel conditions for motorists and residents.

Speaking during the minister’s visit, the Municipal Chief Executive for Sissala East, Yakubu Adamu Cadet, expressed relief over the progress made on the project as he briefed the minister on ongoing works. He nonetheless raised concerns regarding aspects of the proposed dual carriageway project in the municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mohammed Issa Battaglia, also praised the quality of work being undertaken, particularly commending Mawums Ghana Limited for its performance on parts of the project.

The minister’s tour drew large crowds in Tumu, where chiefs and youth groups, led by the landlord of Tumu, Jentina Tommy Luriwie Kanton, welcomed the delegation and used the opportunity to raise concerns over the planned dual carriageway.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Agbodza stressed the strategic importance of the road corridor, citing the area’s proximity to Burkina Faso and its significance for trade, transportation and regional security.

Throughout the visit, the Roads Minister emphasised that government’s “Big Push” infrastructure agenda must be driven by quality delivery and accountability, warning contractors against delays and substandard work.

For many residents in the Sissala enclave, the rehabilitation marks a significant turning point after more than 30 years of waiting for meaningful progress on the vital road network.

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