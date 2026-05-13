Agbodza threatens to terminate Enchi–Elubo road contract over delays

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has threatened to terminate the contract for the stalled Enchi–Elubo road project in the Western North Region over persistent delays by the contractor.

During an inspection of the 71.25-kilometre stretch on Tuesday, 12 May, the Minister criticised Top Engineering International Ltd. for failing to resume work despite receiving a GH¢80.2 million mobilisation payment from the government.

The Enchi–Elubo road, a key route for cocoa transportation and cross-border trade, has remained in poor condition for years, with motorists and residents frequently complaining about deep potholes, erosion, and unsafe driving conditions.

Addressing the media after inspecting portions of the road, Mr Agbodza described the project as one of the most troubling cases he had encountered since the government began monitoring projects under its “Big Push” infrastructure agenda.

“This project, Enchi–Elubo road junction project, is 71.25 kilometres. Those of you following us have seen the condition of that road and the conditions under which our compatriots who live on this road live,” he said.

“You saw them drying cocoa by the roadside because of the state of the road and the economic conditions of our country. You drove on those roads, and nobody was even patching potholes, which was supposed to be the responsibility of the contractor.”

The Minister said residents recounted several hardships associated with the road, including emergencies that had reportedly resulted in deaths.

According to him, the strategic importance of the road informed President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to prioritise the project under the government’s infrastructure programme.

“That is the reason the president prioritised this road as part of the Big Push. This contractor has been on this road for ages. It is not new. It doesn’t need mobilisation,” he added.

Member of Parliament for the area, Oscar Ofori Larbi, also expressed disappointment with the contractor’s handling of the project.

He stated that, considering the contractor’s performance on other projects, particularly the Enchi–Asankragua road, he had expected better execution of the Enchi–Elubo stretch.

Residents also expressed frustration over the prolonged delays, saying the deteriorating state of the road continues to affect transportation, trading activities, and livelihoods.

Mr Agbodza disclosed that the government had considered terminating the contract but remained concerned about recovering the mobilisation funds already paid to the contractor.

“Frankly speaking, if not that I’ve been advised by the Chief Executive of Highways that we need to give him a little more time and also because we paid this contractor 80.2 million Ghana cedis mobilisation, I would have terminated this contract right now,” he stated.

“But if I terminate, the process of recovering this money becomes another matter. The only reason I’m not terminating right now is because they have 80.2 million of our money in their pocket.”

The Minister has directed representatives of the company to appear before the Ghana Highway Authority within one week and warned that the government would not hesitate to replace the contractor if work does not resume.

“We don’t owe you anything. Over 5,000 people want this job. If you cannot do it, step aside,” he warned.

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