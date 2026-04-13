Nyansuaka chiefs, people urge gov’t to improve roads

The Chiefs and people of Nyansuaka, a farming community in the Bono East Region, have called on the government to reshape the roads to open the area up for investments.

Nana Elder Daniel Kwadwo Sekyere, the Chief of Nyansuaka in the Techiman North District of the Region, noted that the deplorable condition of roads was making the area unattractive for investments.

He said the development of the area had lagged behind, worrying that many health workers, trained teachers and some government employees had refused posting to serve in the area because of a lack of accommodation.

Nana Sekyere made the call when addressing a durbar to mark his one-year anniversary of his enstoolment at Nyansuaka, expressing concern that farmers in the area were unable to transport their farm produce to marketing centres due to the bad roads.

He said post-harvest food losses remained high, and that because the community had no police post, personnel were unable to respond to crime in a timely manner due to the bad roads.

Nana Sekyere said the community required a fire station to respond to the rising fire outbreaks and appealed for support to address the perennial acute water shortage.

Mr Obed Amoah, an Opinion Leader in the area, expressed concern about rapid population growth and called on the government to establish a youth development centre.

He said youth substance abuse and alcoholism were alarming, and that something ought to be done immediately to shape the lives of the youth.

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