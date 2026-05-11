Road contractors to lose automatic deadline extensions – Minister Agbodza

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has cautioned contractors working on road projects across the country that the government will no longer grant automatic extensions for poorly executed or delayed contracts.
Speaking to journalists on Monday, May 11, during a nationwide inspection tour of road projects, the Minister said contractors who abandon sites or unnecessarily slow down work should not expect additional time to complete their obligations.
He explained that it had become common practice for some firms to leave project sites unattended for months, only to later return and request extensions, a trend he said the government would no longer tolerate. “Contractors who abandon sites or fail to work for several months cannot later rely on excuses to demand extensions,” he stated.
However, Mr. Agbodza noted that the Ministry would still take into account genuine challenges that affect project execution, stressing that such cases would be assessed carefully in line with existing contractual agreements, provided contractors demonstrate commitment.
He further observed that while some contractors had underperformed, others were making good progress and even working ahead of schedule, proving that timely completion of road projects remains achievable under the right conditions.
The Minister maintained that the new approach is aimed at improving efficiency, ensuring value for money and accelerating the delivery of road infrastructure across the country.
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