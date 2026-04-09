Playback: Gomoa Easter Carnival in photos

A colourful four-day festival in Gomoa brought together music, culture, sports and community wellbeing and related activities, drawing large crowds and creating a lively atmosphere across the area.

The maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, championed by MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited, continued to captivate crowds, delivering a spectacular blend of tradition, music, art, and community engagement.

Day 1 of the 2026 Gomoa Easter Carnival opened with a torchlight procession, followed by a bonfire night at Crown Forest Resort.

The evening ended with a concert that set the tone for the celebrations.

Day 2 shifted to the Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park, where patrons enjoyed live performances from Kofi Nti, Samini, KK Fosu, Ofori Amponsah, Bless, Biss, Kwanpa, and Dada Hafco. Daytime activities also included sports, health screening, and a fashion show.

Day 3 highlighted tradition and street culture. A masquerade procession moved from Gomoa Obuasi to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, alongside live street painting from Gomoa Jukwa. Chiefs were carried in palanquins amid drumming and dancing.

The day ended with a high-energy Street Anthem and Afrobeat concert featuring Bisa, Tinny, Keche, Sista Afia, and Patapa, with sports and a fashion show also taking place.

Day 4 continued with similar cultural displays, including another masquerade procession, traditional performances and a concert. The day also featured sports and a fashion show.

The festival wrapped up with a final night of music dubbed “New School & Hit Makers Night”, with performances from Shatta Wale, Kwaw Kese, Kofi Kinaata, Obaaba Christy, Amerado, and Nero X, alongside sports and health activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.