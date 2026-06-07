Audio By Carbonatix
Police say they are searching for suspects after at least 12 people were shot near a festival in Toledo, in the midwestern US state of Ohio.
The Toledo Police Department said 10 people "are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition".
It said it responded to a report of a shooting near the Old West End Festival at around 17:37 local time (21:37 GMT) on Saturday.
Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe said it appeared that two people fired weapons and they were "probably shooting at each other".
Footage shared online - which the BBC has not yet independently verified - appears to show people running and screaming as a volley of gunshots rings out.
The victims' ages ranged from 16 to 61. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz earlier told local news outlet WTOL 11 that they all were expected to survive.
The Old West End Festival describes itself as "a two-day event celebrating one of the largest historic districts in the country with live music, multiple food markets, a beer garden, house tours, shopping, and much more".
Police say the investigation currently includes the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. A map on the festival website suggests a music and food area was at that intersection.
Other clips shared online appear to show two people being wheeled away in stretchers, and several injured people lying on a grassy area near a marquee.
"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement on social media.
"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime."
The BBC has reached out to the Toledo police department for further comment.
Latest Stories
-
Manhunt for suspects after 12 people shot near festival in Ohio
5 minutes
-
Ntim Fordjour slams government over Anti-LGBTQ Bill, alleges ‘coordinated act of hypocrisy’
5 minutes
-
Beyond prison feeding budgets: Turning a national challenge into a food security opportunity
1 hour
-
Building collapses at North Industrial Area; two trapped as rescue efforts intensify
3 hours
-
“We won’t be silenced!” — GJA boss exposes multi-million SLAPP suits targeting journalists
4 hours
-
‘Free press is a pillar of governance, but fake news won’t be shielded’ – Sam George
4 hours
-
Beyond access: The hidden dangers lurking in sanitary pads – A call for safer menstrual hygiene
5 hours
-
Ibrahim Mahama, Telecel, and AirtelTigo step up for Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa – Ablakwa reveals
6 hours
-
GJA honours JoyNews’ Samson Lardi Anyenini with Promotion of Press Freedom Award
6 hours
-
Ablakwa vows to pursue compensation for destroyed Ghanaian businesses in South Africa
6 hours
-
Multimedia Group COO Ken Ansah honoured by GJA with Media Development Award
6 hours
-
“You are treasures, not miscreants!” — Ablakwa fiercely defends Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa
6 hours
-
‘Ghana is not second-rated’: Ablakwa challenges returnees from South Africa to build home economy
7 hours
-
The intelligent need the ordinary too
7 hours
-
SA evacuation: Ablakwa reveals other counterparts are studying Ghana’s airlift strategy
8 hours