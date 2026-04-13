Police launch manhunt after armed robbers kill Berekum Chelsea player on highway

Police in the Ashanti Region have launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who attacked a team bus carrying players of Berekum Chelsea, killing one footballer during the incident.

“The Police assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested within the shortest possible time,” the Ashanti Regional Police Command said in a statement signed by DSP Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit.

The attack occurred around 10:30 pm on Sunday, April 12, along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyanihin District. The team was returning to Berekum after a trip from Samreboi when their bus came under attack.

According to police, six armed men—three of whom were carrying pump-action guns—ambushed the VIP bus, registered AM 9334-20. In an attempt to escape, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to skid into a nearby bush.

“Police patrol teams responded to distress calls and proceeded to the scene where a VIP bus… carrying about thirty (30) football players and officials of Berekum Chelsea… had skidded into a bush while attempting to escape from six armed men,” the statement noted.

During the attack, one of the players, Dominic Frimpong, sustained gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but later died while receiving treatment.

In the same incident, a passenger identified as 52-year-old George Owusu Afriyie was robbed of GHS 4,500. Police say two spent BB cartridges were retrieved from the scene to aid ongoing investigations.

The killing has sparked concern within the Ghana Premier League and beyond, with renewed fears over the safety of travellers on highways, particularly at night.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says additional personnel and crime scene experts have been deployed to track down the suspects. Authorities are yet to announce any arrests.

Police are urging the public to remain calm and assist with information as investigations continue.

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