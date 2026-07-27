Three dead and several injured in shooting at food festival near Seattle’s Space Needle

Three people have been killed and severalothers injured following a shooting at a food festival near the Space Needle in Seattle on Sunday, the city fire department said.

Mayor Katie Wilson said one suspect was taken into custody following the incident at the Seattle Centre, which had been hosting the annual Bite of Seattle food festival across the weekend when the shots were fired at around 18:00 local time.

A second suspect fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended, assistant chief of Seattle Police Tyrone Davis added. He said it is believed the suspects were shooting at each other.

Two deaths were confirmed at the scene, with one person dying later in hospital. Those injured include a two-year-old boy, officials said.

Videos shared online showed people taking shelter inside the city's iconic Space Needle.

People could be seen crouched on the ground, taking cover behind pillars and shelves of merchandise in the Space Needle's lobby during the shooting.

The Seattle Police Department said an investigation remains ongoing and urged the public to avoid the area.

Wilson said in a statement that she wanted to "thank the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took a suspect into custody".

She had originally announced two suspects had been taken into custody before updating her statement later on Sunday evening.

Four of the injured were taken to hospital in a stable condition, while a fifth chose not to, the fire department said.

Representatives for Seattle and Washington state have condemned the shooting as an act of "senseless violence".

"My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe," Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said on social media.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents Seattle, added: "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this senseless violence," she wrote on social media.

"We are in close touch with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Governor Bob Ferguson, and co-ordinating across multiple levels of government to get updates on the situation."

Wilson also condemned the shooting as an "act of horrific violence".

"Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire."

"Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them," she added.

"Seattle grieves with you, and we will stand with you in the difficult days ahead."

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