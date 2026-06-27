Launch of GaDangme Homowo Festival and Youth Sports Festival postponed

The launch of the 2026 GaDangme Homowo Festival Celebrations and the GaDangme Youth Sports Festival, Tourism and Awards Programme, originally scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed.

Organisers say the event will now take place on July 25, 2026.

According to the GaDangme Unity Organization, in collaboration with traditional authorities and event organisers, the decision was taken to allow for the smooth observance of activities leading up to the annual Nungua Homowo Festival, which is slated for July 3, 2026.

Organisers explained that a series of customary rites and traditional observances preceding the festival require the full attention and participation of key stakeholders, making it necessary to reschedule the launch.

The postponement has also been influenced by the scheduling of Ghana's upcoming FIFA World Cup match against Croatia, with several invited dignitaries and stakeholders expected to be in the United States to witness the fixture.

A statement issued by the organisers noted that the adjustment was necessary to ensure maximum participation and the successful organisation of the event.

"The decision was taken in the best interest of all stakeholders and to avoid clashes with important cultural and sporting activities," the statement said.

Organisers expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and appealed to the public, participants, sponsors and stakeholders for their understanding and continued support.

The GaDangme Homowo Festival launch and Youth Sports Festival are expected to bring together traditional leaders, youth groups, sports enthusiasts, tourism stakeholders and members of the GaDangme community to celebrate culture, sports development and community unity.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, Sports Education and Management Promotions (SEM Promotions) will stage the second edition of the "Night of Republic Day" boxing event on July 31, 2026, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The main bout of the evening will be an international contest between Ghana's Musah Rahman Lawson and Nigeria's Raimi Isiaka as part of activities to commemorate Ghana's Republic Day.

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