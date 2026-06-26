Prestea Huni Valley MP urges ban on live ammunition at festivals and funerals

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, has called for urgent measures to curb the firing of live ammunitions during festivals, funerals of chiefs, and other public events, noting that stray bullets continue to injure and kill innocent persons.
Delivering a statement on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Cudjoe acknowledged that firing of musketry is part of Ghanaian cultural celebrations but stressed that such practices should not involve live ammunition.
He urged the Ministry of the Interior and law enforcement agencies to enforce stricter regulations in collaboration with traditional councils to prevent needless deaths.
The legislator called for a review of the legal framework governing firearm possession, noting that many of the weapons used in such celebrations were unregistered.
First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Benard Ahiafor, who was presiding, referred the statement to the Minister of the Interior for consideration, instead of forwarding it to Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee.
Mr. Cudjoe emphasized that safeguarding lives must take precedence over cultural practices, urging stakeholders to act swiftly to protect the citizens from avoidable tragedies.
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