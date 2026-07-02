Police intercept 50,000 rounds of ammunition in Upper West, arrest three suspects

The Upper West Regional Police Command has intercepted a commercial vehicle transporting 50,000 rounds of ammunition through an unapproved route outside Wa, leading to the arrest of three suspects connected with the consignment.

The operation, carried out on Monday, June 29, resulted in the recovery of 200 boxes of AA cartridges concealed beneath other goods during a search of the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Alhassan Issahaku, Iddrisu Mashood and Alhaji Issahaku, who are currently in police custody to assist with investigations.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Peter Kamasa, investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the ammunition and identify any other persons who may have been involved in its transportation.

The statement noted that the interception forms part of the Command’s efforts to prevent crime and ensure public safety in the region.

“The suspects are in custody and efforts are ongoing to establish the source of the ammunitions and arrest any other persons who may be involved,” the statement said.

It also commended the professionalism and integrity of the officers who carried out the operation, describing their actions as instrumental in the successful interception.

The Regional Police Command assured residents of the Upper West Region of its commitment to protecting lives and property, preventing crime and maintaining peace and security.

It further appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the Police by providing timely and credible information to help combat crime and safeguard communities.

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