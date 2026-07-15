Police arrest suspected arms trafficker, retrieve AK-47 rifle, pistol and ammunition

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected member of an arms trafficking syndicate operating in Tema and other parts of the country, following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld by the Police, was arrested on July 9, 2026, after allegedly supplying an AK-47 assault rifle, a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm automatic pistol.

The weapons and ammunition have been retrieved and secured as evidence.

The Police said the latest operation brings to four the total number of weapons recovered so far in the ongoing exercise.

The items retrieved include two AK-47 assault rifles with serial numbers BABA405817 and AZ71551999, as well as two pistols.

According to the Service, the suspect is believed to be a key figure in the illegal arms network and is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate and dismantle the trafficking operation.

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