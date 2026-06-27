Police probe suspected foul play after woman found dead in Somanya

The Somanya District Police Command has launched investigations into the death of an unidentified woman whose decomposing body was found hanging from a tree in a bush at Brigade, a suburb of Somanya, with preliminary findings pointing to possible foul play.

The body, believed to be that of a woman aged between 30 and 40 years, was discovered on Thursday after residents traced a strong foul smell in the area to a nearby bush.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the Somanya District Police Commander, ASP Nana Akomeah, said officers were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the report.

He said police found the body hanging from a tree with what appeared to be a piece of cloth tied around the neck.

According to him, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making immediate identification impossible.

“From the look of things, we suspect foul play because there are signs that suggest the body was assaulted,” ASP Akomeah said.

He explained that investigators had begun reviewing station diaries and missing persons records because the body was believed to have remained at the location for about three weeks.

During the review, police identified a missing person report lodged on June 17 by a man searching for his wife.

The complainant was invited to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital mortuary to identify the body but confirmed that the deceased was not his wife.

ASP Akomeah said the police had also contacted the management of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) regarding a reported missing student.

However, owing to the advanced state of decomposition, the university has not been able to establish whether the deceased is the missing student.

The body has been deposited at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Police Commander said investigators would rely on the autopsy report to determine the cause of death and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He added that the police would collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other relevant agencies to fumigate the area to prevent any potential public health risk.

ASP Akomeah assured the public that every effort was being made to establish the identity of the deceased and appealed to residents to report missing persons and any suspicious activities to the police to support ongoing investigations.

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