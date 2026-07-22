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Jeffrey Epstein-linked modelling scout Daniel Siad found dead in France

Source: BBC  
  22 July 2026 11:44am
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A modelling scout linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home.

Daniel Siad, 69, was discovered on Monday in Colombes, a north-west suburb of Paris, the Nanterre prosecutor's office confirmed to the BBC.

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," the office said, adding that an autopsy will be carried out.

Siad's name appeared thousands of times in the Epstein files released by the US government. He had previously denied any knowledge of the threat that Epstein posed.

Epstein victim Anya - not her real name - previously told the BBC Siad had introduced her to Epstein.

Ahead of a BBC investigation published on 18 July, Siad's lawyer had said he was not available for comment, but he had previously denied knowing that Epstein posed a threat.

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