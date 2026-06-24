Man found dead in uncovered manhole at Bibiani

A man believed to be in his thirties has been found dead in a manhole at Overseas, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The discovery was made when some masonry workers reportedly went to fetch water and spotted the lifeless body inside the uncovered manhole.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, though eyewitnesses say he is not a resident of the area.

An eyewitness, Stephen Donkor, confirmed that the alarm was raised immediately after the body was seen, prompting a swift response from residents.

The Bibiani Police Command was subsequently informed and moved to the scene to retrieve the body. Blood was reportedly seen oozing from the nostrils of the deceased during the recovery process.

The body has since been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.

Police say investigations have been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.