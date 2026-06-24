Man found dead in uncovered manhole at Bibiani

Audio By Carbonatix
A man believed to be in his thirties has been found dead in a manhole at Overseas, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.
The discovery was made when some masonry workers reportedly went to fetch water and spotted the lifeless body inside the uncovered manhole.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, though eyewitnesses say he is not a resident of the area.
An eyewitness, Stephen Donkor, confirmed that the alarm was raised immediately after the body was seen, prompting a swift response from residents.
The Bibiani Police Command was subsequently informed and moved to the scene to retrieve the body. Blood was reportedly seen oozing from the nostrils of the deceased during the recovery process.
The body has since been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.
Police say investigations have been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.
Latest Stories
-
TCDA clarifies cashew farmgate pricing, debunks claims of GH¢25 per kilogramme producer price
2 minutes
-
GoldBod uses $16.1bn on gold purchases in 2025 – Ampem Nyarko
3 minutes
-
2 die in road crash at Nuaso Newtown near Odumase Krobo
4 minutes
-
COCOBOD indebtedness to suppliers part of broader cocoa sector financial challenges – Ampem Nyarko
7 minutes
-
Building cost inflation rises slightly to 2.7% in May 2026
10 minutes
-
PIDG backs BlackRock-linked fund to mobilise $750 million for climate-resilient infrastructure
20 minutes
-
Dud cheque offenders face 3-year ban from cheque books and credit access – BoG warns
22 minutes
-
St. Augustine’s College warns of staff housing deficit as alumni launch BOLT accommodation project
36 minutes
-
Stay off KNUST lands – Asantehene warns land grabbers
44 minutes
-
NPP should expand member participation to rebuild electoral strength – Boakye Antwi
46 minutes
-
Man jailed 5 years for stabbing sister’s eyes at Sefwi Abrokofe
47 minutes
-
Mineral royalty misuse limiting development in mining communities – Dr Manteaw
54 minutes
-
MTN Ghana redefines home internet experience with unlimited fibre packages
58 minutes
-
Ghanaian startup launches AI-powered WhatsApp sales platform
1 hour
-
Jobs and opportunities remain dominant concerns of young Ghanaians, not party loyalty – APL report
1 hour