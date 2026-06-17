One dead in Truck and Saloon car collision at Ako Adjei interchange

One person has died following a road crash involving a truck and a saloon car at the Ako Adjei Interchange in Accra in the early hours of Wednesday, June 17.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the collision involved a KIA Rhino truck with registration number GE 1120-15 and a Zedrive saloon car registered GW 6334-26.

In a statement, the Service said it received a distress call at about 1:16 a.m. and dispatched a rescue team from its headquarters. The team, led by Assistant Divisional Officer Grade I (ADO I) Yussif Yakubu, arrived at the scene within six minutes.

Firefighters found the driver of the saloon car trapped in the wreckage and unresponsive. Following an assessment by medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GNFS said its personnel subsequently carried out an extrication operation, removing parts of the vehicle, including the door and steering wheel, to retrieve the body safely. The rescue operation was completed at about 2:14 a.m.

Preliminary investigations suggest the saloon car crashed into the rear of a stationary truck that had reportedly developed a fault.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be established, with investigations ongoing.

The Fire Service has meanwhile urged motorists whose vehicles break down on the road to immediately place reflective warning triangles or other visible warning devices to alert approaching drivers, particularly at night.

It said such precautions could help prevent similar incidents and improve road safety.

The Service also extended its condolences to the deceased's family and reminded road users to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations.

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