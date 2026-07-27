The Elephant’s next march: Why Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi (CiD) is the youth leader the NPP needs to rebuild for 2028

“When the mighty oak begins to lose its leaves, the wise gardener does not blame the wind alone; he examines the roots.”

History has never been kind to political parties that mistake past glory for future victory. Across democracies, dominant parties have often discovered, sometimes painfully, that electoral success is not a permanent inheritance but a trust that must be renewed with every generation. The fortunes of political movements rise and fall with their ability to inspire hope, adapt to changing realities, and remain connected to the people they seek to lead.

The New Patriotic Party finds itself at one of those defining moments.

The outcome of the 2024 general election was not merely a defeat; it was a national call for introspection. The party lost the presidency, surrendered its parliamentary majority, and watched millions of voters who had once placed their confidence in its vision either stay away from the polls or choose a different path. Political analysts have attributed the outcome to several factors, including economic challenges, voter apathy, and a weakening connection with key voting blocs, especially the youth.

No political organisation can afford to ignore such a message.

Perhaps even more instructive was what happened in the Ashanti Region. For decades, Ashanti has stood as the political heartbeat of the NPP, a fortress built through sacrifice, loyalty, and the tireless efforts of generations of party faithful. Yet the 2024 election demonstrated that even the strongest fortress requires constant maintenance. Although the party retained the region, the margins were narrower than many had become accustomed to. The warning was unmistakable: loyalty should never be taken for granted.

The youth, who have historically provided the energy, enthusiasm, and organisational strength of the party, no longer rallied behind the NPP with the same intensity witnessed in previous elections. Some became apathetic. Others became disillusioned. Many simply felt unheard.

Every political setback contains two choices: to explain it away or to learn from it.

The wiser path is always the latter.

Politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum. Whenever one side loses momentum, another steps forward to occupy the space.

It is therefore unsurprising that the National Democratic Congress has intensified its activities within the Ashanti Region. Under the stewardship of Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene, the NDC has pursued an energetic programme of public engagement, youth outreach, and community visibility. Whether one agrees with the NDC’s political philosophy or not, it is difficult to deny that it has become increasingly deliberate in attempting to redefine the political conversation in a region long regarded as the NPP’s impregnable stronghold.

This reality should concern every committed member of the NPP not because Ashanti has ceased to be the party’s stronghold, but because every political fortress survives only when its foundations are constantly reinforced.

The response, however, cannot be panic.

Neither can it be nostalgia.

The answer lies in organisation.

The NPP’s rebuilding process must begin with those who understand the language of today’s youth, appreciate the changing political landscape, and possess the organisational capacity to reconnect the party with communities that have gradually become politically indifferent.

That is why the office of National Youth Organiser has become one of the most consequential positions in the party’s future.

This is no longer a ceremonial office.

It is the engine room of mobilisation.

It is where strategy meets grassroots activism. It is where future electoral victories are first conceived long before campaign seasons officially begin.

The person who occupies that office must therefore embody credibility, accessibility, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to service.

Among those offering themselves for this responsibility, Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, popularly known as CiD, stands out as a compelling choice.

His appeal does not rest merely on ambition.

It rests upon experience.

As District Chief Executive for Amansie South, Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi demonstrated a style of leadership that placed people at the centre of governance. He built relationships across communities, remained accessible to party activists, and understood that leadership is measured not only by policy implementation but also by one’s ability to inspire confidence among ordinary citizens.

Leadership at the grassroots teaches lessons that no textbook can provide.

It teaches patience.

It teaches empathy.

It teaches mobilisation.

These are qualities that cannot be manufactured during election years.

They are cultivated through years of consistent service.

Across the Ashanti Region and beyond , CiD has earned the respect of many young party members because he has remained connected to the grassroots rather than distant from them. He understands that young people are not merely campaign tools to be activated every four years; they are stakeholders whose aspirations, frustrations, and ideas must continuously shape the direction of the party.

That understanding is increasingly rare.

It is also increasingly necessary.

The NPP’s greatest challenge ahead of 2028 is not simply defeating the NDC.

Its first assignment is rebuilding belief within its own ranks.

Before persuading floating voters, the party must first reignite the passion of those who once proudly wore its colours but now watch from the sidelines with disappointment.

This is where CiD’s candidacy assumes strategic importance.

Many party supporters believe he possesses the temperament, organisational discipline, and grassroots appeal required to lead that renewal. They see in him someone capable of matching the growing visibility of the NDC in Ashanti with a politics rooted not in insults or unnecessary confrontation, but in engagement, mobilisation, and purposeful leadership.

The contest for the future of Ashanti and beyond will not be won through rhetoric alone.

It will be won through presence.

Through listening.

Through rebuilding trust.

Through giving young people genuine reasons to believe once again that the NPP remains the political home where their dreams can flourish.

History reminds us that every great political comeback begins long before election day.

It begins when leaders recognise uncomfortable truths.

It begins when institutions choose renewal over complacency.

It begins when the right people are entrusted with the right responsibilities.

The NPP has always prided itself on being a party that rewards competence, commitment, and sacrifice. As it embarks upon the difficult but necessary journey toward rebuilding for 2028, the selection of its National Youth Organiser will send a powerful message about the direction it intends to take.

Will the party settle for familiar routines?

Or will it embrace leadership capable of reconnecting with a changing generation?

That decision belongs to the delegates.

Yet history will judge whether the choices made today were equal to the challenges of tomorrow.

For many within the party, Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi (CiD) represents more than another aspirant seeking office. He represents a new opportunity to restore grassroots confidence, reconnect with the youth, and reinforce the Ashanti Region against growing political competition.

Because in politics, victories are never inherited.

They are organised.

They are earned.

And they are secured by leaders who understand that every generation must be inspired anew.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.