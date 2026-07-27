Ekumfi, Asebu fruit growers hail Ato Forson and government for abolishing 20% export tax

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Exotic Fruit Growers and the Fruit Processors and Associations of Ekumfi and Asebu have warmly commended the Government of Ghana and the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for the swift decision to abolish the 20% excise duty on locally manufactured fruit juices, describing the move as a landmark intervention that will revive Ghana's fruit processing industry and restore confidence throughout the agricultural value chain.

The proposed abolition was announced during the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review as part of broader reforms to support agro-processing and local manufacturing.

The associations noted that over the past several years, farmers and investors in Ekumfi and Asebu have made substantial investments in cultivating pineapples, papaya, oranges, lemons, passion fruits, ginger, and coconuts, with the expectation of supplying Ghana's growing fruit processing industry. The survival and expansion of local processing factories are therefore critical to ensuring sustainable markets for these crops and attractive returns for farmers and investors.

According to the associations, the removal of the excise duty comes at a critical time when local fruit processors have faced increasing production costs and intense competition, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of fruit farmers and workers across the country.

The new policy is expected to restore confidence, stimulate fresh investment in commercial fruit farming, expand processing capacity and strengthen the entire agricultural value chain.

The associations believe the renewed growth of the industry could support the creation of between 60,000 and 150,000 direct and indirect jobs across farming, irrigation, harvesting, aggregation, transportation, packaging, manufacturing, logistics, marketing, retail and export services.

They further indicated that strengthening local fruit processing would significantly advance Ghana's import substitution agenda, with the long-term potential to save the country more than US$200 million annually in imports of fruit juices and related beverage products while retaining greater value within the local economy.

The associations also expressed confidence that, with continued government support, Ghana can emerge as the leading natural fruit beverage manufacturing hub in the West African sub-region, leveraging its abundant tropical fruit resources and expanding exports to regional and international markets.

They cited the success of Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited, whose products are already available through Walmart.com in the United States, as evidence that Ghanaian natural fruit beverages can compete successfully on the global stage. They called for sustained policy support, affordable financing, expanded fruit cultivation, irrigation infrastructure and export market development to help Ghanaian brands reach additional international retail chains and distributors.

The associations believe these measures could help build a fruit processing industry capable of generating more than US$500 million in annual export earnings over the long term while increasing farmer incomes, creating rural employment and strengthening Ghana's foreign exchange earnings.

The Exotic Fruit Growers, Fruit Processors and Associations of Ekumfi and Asebu therefore expressed their sincere appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and the Government of Ghana for what they described as a bold and timely intervention to protect one of the country's most strategic agro-industrial sectors.

The associations reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with Government to expand fruit production, improve quality standards and position Ghana as West Africa's premier producer and exporter of natural fruit beverages, ensuring that the country's investments in pineapples, papaya, oranges, lemons, passion fruits, ginger and coconut translate into sustainable jobs, higher exports and inclusive economic growth.

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