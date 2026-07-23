25 rescued after bus crashes on Peki–Anyensu road

Audio By Carbonatix
Twenty-five people, including four children, have been rescued following a road traffic accident involving a Benz Transit bus on the Peki–Anyensu stretch of the Peki–Asikuma road in the Volta Region.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, July 23, by the Public Relations Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Volta Region, firefighters from the Peki Fire Station responded promptly to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, 22 July 2026.
The statement said the rescue crew successfully rescued all 25 occupants of the vehicle, comprising 21 adults and four children.
No fatalities were recorded.
Following the rescue operation, the Ghana National Fire Service appealed to motorists to exercise greater caution on the roads.
The Service urged drivers to "exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations to help reduce road traffic crashes."
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