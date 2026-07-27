Dr. Frank Amoakohene – Paul Yandoh Masterclass is when politics learns to laugh

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, left, and Paul Yandoh

Ghanaian politics often feels like a battlefield where every disagreement is treated as a declaration of war. That is why the exchanges between Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and NPP's Paul Yandoh deserve attention, not because they always agree, but because they have shown that political rivalry need not destroy personal respect.

Paul Yandoh has quietly built a unique political brand. The moment he appears on television or radio, many people prepare not for insults or unnecessary drama, but for laughter. His style is witty, humorous and theatrical, reminding many of the golden days of Kumawood. Even those who disagree with him often stay glued to hear his next punchline.

His recent comment joking about Dr. Amoakohene having "three children in four years" is another example. Whether one agrees with the substance or not, it sparked conversation without descending into abuse. The more interesting part is that the Minister turned the whole episode into a very beautiful song.

That is a refreshing departure from the politics of personal attacks.

Equally admirable is Dr. Frank Amoakohene's response over the years. Rather than treating every criticism as a personal insult, he has often demonstrated maturity and good humour. One memorable example was when he publicly appealed to supporters to contribute financially to assist Paul Yandoh. That single gesture reminded Ghanaians that before political colours, we are all human beings deserving of empathy and goodwill.

It is difficult to imagine many politicians openly encouraging support for someone from the opposing political tradition. Yet that happened. It showed that political competition does not require the death of compassion.

The relationship between the two men offers an important lesson. Politics should be about contesting ideas, not destroying personalities. You can disagree vigorously on policy, challenge each other's performance, exchange jokes in public, and still shake hands afterwards. That is democratic maturity.

Paul Yandoh deserves credit for proving that one can be an effective communicator without resorting to insults. Humour, when responsibly used, can make political messages memorable and accessible. Dr. Frank Amoakohene equally deserves praise for displaying the confidence to laugh, engage and respond without bitterness.

Perhaps Ghana needs more of this and less of the needless hostility that has become common in our political discourse.

After all, governments change, opposition parties become governments, and today's rivals may become tomorrow's partners. But friendship, mutual respect and our shared humanity should never become casualties of politics.

If there is one thing both Paul Yandoh and Dr. Frank Amoakohene have demonstrated, it is that politics can be competitive without being poisonous. They remind us that democracy is strongest when opponents can disagree, laugh together and still recognise each other's dignity.

That is a political culture worth celebrating and one that every politician in Ghana should strive to emulate.

There is an Akan saying that "The tongue and the teeth quarrel every day, yet they remain together." Political disagreement is healthy; political hatred is not. Grassroots supporters must learn from leaders who can disagree publicly and still treat each other with dignity. Never insult, attack or ruin another person's future because of cheap politics. When the elections are over, we shall all remain Ghanaians under one flag.

The example of Paul Yandoh and Dr. Frank Amoakohene reminds us that politics is at its best when it is firm in principle but generous in spirit. Let every grassroots supporter remember this: no political victory is worth destroying a fellow human being. In the end, we are neighbours first, Ghanaians always, and politicians only for a season.

Guard your tongue. Do not let reckless words rob you of your freedom. He who has ears, let him hear.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.