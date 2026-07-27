Private schools deserve government support too — King Arthur International School advocates at 30th anniversary

Private educational institutions have called on the government to extend education support interventions to private schools, arguing that they remain important partners in Ghana’s human resource development.

The stakeholders say while government investments in infrastructure, teaching and learning materials and other educational resources have largely focused on public schools, private institutions continue to shoulder significant operational costs despite educating a large number of Ghanaian children.

The call was made by Reverend Father Richmond K. Nkansah, General Manager of King Arthur International School, during the school’s 30th anniversary celebration in Kumasi.

He said private schools contribute significantly to the country’s education system and should not be excluded from government support because of the perception that they exist only for profit.

“Most of the time, when you look at the privileges given to schools, government is always focusing on public institutions and leaving private schools behind,” he said.

“But we can all testify to the fact that private schools also contribute significantly to building careers. At the very least, government must support private schools as well, especially in terms of ICT labs, school buses, libraries and other facilities.”

Rev. Fr. Nkansah called for a stronger partnership between government and private school operators to improve access to quality education across the country.

He noted that private schools pay taxes, create employment opportunities and contribute to national development, making them deserving of greater recognition and support.

“That perception that private schools are individual entities existing solely for profit should not be the case. Private schools pay significant taxes to government, which are used for national development. We also create thousands of job opportunities for Ghanaians. We are partners in education, and we deserve to be supported just like our public counterparts,” he stated.

King Arthur International School marked its 30th anniversary with a week-long celebration featuring a Thanksgiving Service, cultural displays, awards and recognition, student performances, exhibitions and a networking session with parents and alumni.

The school’s Headmaster, Ishmael Afful, said the milestone represents three decades of commitment to discipline, academic excellence and character formation.

He noted that the school has grown from modest beginnings into one of the recognised private basic schools in Kumasi, producing graduates who are making an impact in various fields in Ghana and beyond.

“Thirty years ago, we set out with a vision to provide quality education that goes beyond the classroom. Today, we celebrate not just our longevity, but the thousands of lives we have touched and the futures we have helped to build,” a school representative said.

Mr Afful also urged parents and guardians to become more actively involved in their children’s education, stressing that their responsibility goes beyond paying school fees.

“Parents and guardians should not just pay fees and leave everything to the teachers. There must be regular follow-ups to check how the children are performing academically and how they are behaving in school,” he said.

He encouraged parents to maintain regular communication with teachers to ensure a shared responsibility in shaping students’ academic and personal development.

Parents, alumni and guests who attended the anniversary celebration commended the school for maintaining its standards and urged management to continue investing in facilities and teacher development.

Management of King Arthur International School said the anniversary serves not only as a reflection on its achievements but also as a renewed commitment to providing holistic education for future generations.

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