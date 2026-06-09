Only 11.8% of private schools in Ghana teach Ghanaian languages, report shows

Only 11.8% of private and international schools in Ghana consistently teach a Ghanaian language, according to data presented at the launch of the Kids Discovering Ghana initiative, sparking renewed concerns about the preservation of the country's cultural identity.

The findings also revealed that about 71% of private and international schools do not engage students in traditional games as part of the learning process, raising questions about the transmission of indigenous knowledge and cultural values to younger generations.

Founder of the Kids Patriot Club and Kids Discovering Ghana, Eleanora Baffour-Agyei, described the trend as a growing national concern that threatens Ghana's cultural heritage.

“There is a quiet, devastating national disaster,” she said, warning that many children are becoming increasingly disconnected from their linguistic and historical roots.

According to her, language plays a vital role in preserving culture, identity and traditional knowledge.

“Every time a Ghanaian child is unable to speak their mother tongue, a piece of our history dies,” she stated.

The concerns were echoed by the Director of the Bureau of Ghana Languages, Ebenezer Ahiator, who stressed that language is more than a means of communication.

“When a child learns to say ‘Maakye’ in Twi, ‘Kormando’ in Dagbani, or ‘Oo ba ke’ in Ga, they are not just learning vocabulary. They are inheriting the wisdom, proverbs, and worldview of their grandparents,” he said.

Mr Ahiator also warned of a widening generational disconnect, noting that many children appear more familiar with foreign cultural references than Ghanaian historical figures and traditions.

“Our children are slowly losing their grip on who they are,” he cautioned.

The initiative has received support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, which described cultural education as essential to nation-building and identity formation.

According to the Ministry, fostering national pride and civic responsibility begins at an early age.

“By immersing our younger generation in the rich heritage, diverse languages, and vibrant traditions of our motherland, we are securing the very soul of Ghana’s future,” the Ministry stated.

Stakeholders at the event called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, educational institutions and the media to promote Ghanaian languages and cultural traditions.

The Kids Discovering Ghana initiative, which began in 2017 as a community-based project, has since evolved into a nationwide programme that has engaged more than 1,500 children through cultural and educational activities.

Organisers say the 2026 edition will feature language-learning corners, traditional games, cultural performances and civic education sessions aimed at reconnecting young people with Ghana's rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

Participants expressed hope that such interventions will help reverse the decline in local language usage and strengthen cultural awareness among future generations.

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