Ghanaian languages to become main teaching medium as gov’t rolls out revised curriculum

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

Ghanaian languages will become the principal medium of instruction from Kindergarten to Basic 3 under a major reform of the country’s basic education system as the government moves to strengthen foundational learning.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said on Wednesday, July 22, that the revised curriculum is one of the most significant reforms in Ghana’s education sector in recent years and could define his tenure as minister.

Mr Iddrisu, speaking during the presentation of the revised curriculum by the National Council for Curriculum Assessment, indicated that if he is to be remembered for any achievement, he hopes it will be the successful delivery of the new curriculum.

The Education Ministry has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to develop an administrative framework within one week to guide the implementation of the reforms.

Under the revised curriculum, pupils from Kindergarten to Basic 3 will be taught primarily in Ghanaian languages, while English will continue to be taught as a subject.

The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) says the change follows a review that identified weaknesses in learning outcomes, particularly in mathematics, Ghanaian languages and other core subjects.

The new curriculum also introduces computing and coding at the foundational level, strengthens ethics and values education, standardises Arabic teaching from Primary One to Six and creates opportunities for interested schools to introduce Chinese as an additional foreign language.

NaCCA Director-General Professor Samuel Bekoe said the reforms also consolidate civic learning through the reintroduction of citizenship education as a subject to equip learners with knowledge, values and skills needed to become responsible citizens.

The Education Ministry says the revised curriculum is designed to address learning gaps and equip Ghanaian children with the skills required to participate effectively in a changing economy.

READ ALSO: Ghana introduces New Basic School Curriculum with Coding, AI and Local Language focus



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