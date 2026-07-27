Germany supports youth-led climate entrepreneurship in Ghana with €10,000 grant

The German government has awarded a €10,000 grant to Future Leaders Model United Nations, Ghana (FLMUN-Ghana) under the German Embassy's Small-Scale Grants Scheme, reinforcing Germany's commitment to youth empowerment, climate resilience and sustainable economic development in Ghana.

The funding will support the implementation of the "Green Skills to Green Jobs: Ghana-Germany Youth & Women Climate Entrepreneurship Accelerator," a three-month initiative to be implemented by EcoGreen Oases Legacy in Salaga, located in Ghana's Savannah Region.

The project seeks to equip 50 young people and women with practical green entrepreneurship skills, provide mentorship and business development support, and facilitate the establishment of 15 community-based green enterprises. Participants will receive training in climate-smart business development, sustainable livelihoods and environmentally responsible entrepreneurship, contributing to both local economic opportunities and climate adaptation efforts.

The grant agreement was signed at the German Embassy in Accra by Mrs Sivine Jansen, Deputy Ambassador and Chargé d'Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ghana, on behalf of the German Government. She was joined by Ms Chantel Kristin Lahmer, Portfolio Coordinator for the Development Cooperation Team.

Representing Future Leaders Model United Nations, Ghana, Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat, President & Country Director of the organisation, signed the agreement alongside Queen Nihad Titiaka Oases Ibrahim, Winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2024, Founder of EcoGreen Oases Legacy and Director of Climate Action & Sustainability at FLMUN-Ghana, and Mrs Anthoinet Ohene-Amoah, Director of Training & Talent Development.

Speaking after the ceremony, Prince A. A. Sadat described the grant as an important milestone for youth-led climate action in Ghana.

"Germany's investment is not simply funding a project; it is investing in young people, women and local communities that are developing practical solutions to climate and employment challenges. We see this as the beginning of a long-term partnership built on shared values of sustainability, innovation and international cooperation."

The initiative reflects Germany's broader development cooperation priorities, which include promoting sustainable economic growth, strengthening climate resilience and supporting locally led development initiatives across partner countries.

The partnership also builds upon an earlier diplomatic engagement between FLMUN-Ghana and the German Embassy. In February 2026, representatives of the organisation paid a courtesy visit to German Ambassador H.E. Frederik Landshöft in Accra to discuss opportunities for collaboration in youth leadership, environmental sustainability and civic engagement.

During the recent signing ceremony, FLMUN-Ghana presented special handwoven Ghanaian smocks in the beautiful colours of the German national flag as a gesture of appreciation for Germany's longstanding partnership with Ghana and its continued investment in youth-led development initiatives. The presentation was received by Mrs Jansen on behalf of Ambassador Landshöft, together with Ms Chantel Kristin Lahmer, Madam Zita Nana Assuah Akubah Adu, Economic Affairs Executive Assistant, and Ms Hadjara Gouba, Foreign Climate Policy Advisor.

EcoGreen Oases Legacy, the project's implementing partner, has become increasingly active in promoting environmental sustainability, climate education and women's empowerment through community-based initiatives. Together with FLMUN-Ghana, the organisations aim to demonstrate how climate action can create economic opportunities, particularly for young people in underserved communities.

As Ghana continues to address the dual challenges of youth unemployment and climate vulnerability, initiatives that combine entrepreneurship with environmental sustainability are gaining increasing attention from development partners.

The newly funded project is expected not only to provide participants with practical business skills but also to serve as a model for community-driven green enterprise and youth leadership, illustrating how international partnerships can support local innovation and contribute to sustainable development.

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