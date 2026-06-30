Paraguay declares national holiday after team shock Germany at World Cup

Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country's ​shock victory over Germany that sent them ‌into the World Cup round of 16.

The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were ​tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling ​off one of the biggest upsets in ⁠World Cup history.

"Today, an entire country celebrates," Pena posted ​on X along with a picture of himself signing ​the decree.

"It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, ​and the strength of people who never give ​up."

The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social ‌media, ⁠said that Paraguay's victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

"The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement," the decree read. "It is necessary ​to facilitate the ​gathering of ⁠all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day."

Paraguay is the second South American ​country to declare a holiday after a ​surprise ⁠World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after ⁠his ​country secured a 2-1 victory ​over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.