Football | International

Paraguay declares national holiday after team shock Germany at World Cup

Source: Reuters  
  30 June 2026 3:44am
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Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country's ​shock victory over Germany that sent them ‌into the World Cup round of 16.

The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were ​tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling ​off one of the biggest upsets in ⁠World Cup history.

"Today, an entire country celebrates," Pena posted ​on X along with a picture of himself signing ​the decree.

"It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, ​and the strength of people who never give ​up."

The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social ‌media, ⁠said that Paraguay's victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

"The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement," the decree read. "It is necessary ​to facilitate the ​gathering of ⁠all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day."

Paraguay is the second South American ​country to declare a holiday after a ​surprise ⁠World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after ⁠his ​country secured a 2-1 victory ​over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.

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