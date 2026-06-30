Audio By Carbonatix
Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country's shock victory over Germany that sent them into the World Cup round of 16.
The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
"Today, an entire country celebrates," Pena posted on X along with a picture of himself signing the decree.
"It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of people who never give up."
The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social media, said that Paraguay's victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.
"The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement," the decree read. "It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day."
Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a holiday after a surprise World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.
Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after his country secured a 2-1 victory over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.
Latest Stories
-
Samson’s Take: Blood on your hands, you failed leaders
7 minutes
-
Beyond the Deluge: The case for archiving floods and state responses in Ghana
15 minutes
-
Prudential Bank plants over 200 trees at Achimota Forest to mark 6th year of Tree for Life Restoration
28 minutes
-
Morocco beats Netherlands on penalties to reach last 16 of World Cup
30 minutes
-
OSPs ‘Youth Against Corruption’ launches platform to promote ethics and integrity among young people
48 minutes
-
Rights groups file complaint against Ghana over Trump deportations
1 hour
-
Paraguay declares national holiday after team shock Germany at World Cup
1 hour
-
India’s biggest share sales tell the story of a country glued to its phones
1 hour
-
Thieves of the Cathedral (A novel by Jimmy Aglah)
1 hour
-
Hollywood director gets two and a half years in prison for defrauding Netflix
2 hours
-
We had packed lunches every day for 10 years and retired at 40
2 hours
-
Refugees will be told to repay around £10,000 under new asylum rules
2 hours
-
Beyond Motivation: Building your farm based on numbers
2 hours
-
ECG says it is working to restore vending systems and PowerApp services affected by floods
3 hours
-
Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha
5 hours