Organised Labour pledges support for IPEC establishment

Audio By Carbonatix
Organised Labour has assured the government of its commitment to actively participate in establishing the Independent Public Emoluments Commission (IPEC).
The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, made the pledge on behalf of the group during a two-day stakeholder engagement in Accra.
Organised by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour Jobs and Employment, the meeting sought to brief labour leaders on the transition to IPEC and solicit their input for the development of the IPEC draft Bill.
Speaking at the event, Mr Ansah confirmed that Organised Labour would effectively monitor the process and provide critical inputs to ensure the commission's success.
However, he urged the government to keep labour groups involved from start to finish to ensure wide ownership of the new compensation framework.
No half-hearted approach
Stressing that public sector pay reforms must be comprehensive rather than fragmented, Mr Ansah cautioned against a half-hearted approach.
"We must have people who start the process from the beginning and end it properly—not start halfway through only to tell a different story. If that happens, our presence here has no meaning," he stated.
"We don't want a piecemeal approach. It should be holistic so that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander."
He reiterated Organised Labour’s readiness to work closely with the government to build a fair, transparent, and equitable public sector pay system.
Once enacted, the IPEC Bill will repeal the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Act, 2007 (Act 737).
The proposed commission aims to address pay fragmentation, the politicisation of salaries, and rising wage bill pressures by managing public sector emoluments through a framework grounded in fairness, consistency, accountability, and fiscal sustainability.
Held under the theme “Towards an Independent, Equitable, and Sustainable Compensation System: Stakeholders’ Perspectives on Ghana’s Public Sector Pay Reforms,” the meeting brought together leaders from over 50 labour groups.
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