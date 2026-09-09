TUC supports CRC call to make Ghanaians custodians of their lands

Audio By Carbonatix
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has backed a recommendation by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) for Ghana’s lands to be vested in the people rather than the President.
Speaking at a press briefing, the TUC Secretary-General, Joshua Ansah said the proposed reform is necessary to improve the management of the country’s lands and natural resources and address longstanding concerns over their administration.
According to the TUC, it agrees with the broad recommendations of the CRC seeking reforms to the legal framework governing Ghana’s lands and natural resources.
“The TUC agrees with the recommendation to vest our lands in the people of Ghana and not a President,” the union stated.
The TUC also supports the proposed reform of the Lands Commission to enable it to serve as the primary constitutional trustee and manager of Ghana’s lands.
“We also agree that the Lands Commission be reformed to play the role of a primary constitutional trustee and manager of our lands,” he added.
The union expressed concern over the government’s decision to reject all the CRC’s recommendations on lands and natural resources.
It described the decision as strange, particularly given what it termed the historical and contemporary concerns surrounding the management of Ghana’s lands and natural resources.
The TUC questioned the rationale behind rejecting all the recommendations despite the potential reforms they could bring to the management of the country’s natural resources.
“Given all the historical and contemporary concerns over our lands and natural resources, Government finds no value in all the recommendations by the CRC.”
Latest Stories
-
TUC demands overhaul of Council of State, wants presidential appointees capped at 5
8 minutes
-
Health workers raise alarm over unpaid ’13th month salary’, staff shortages
9 minutes
-
CSSPS doesn’t need overhaul, review policies behind system – Adutwum
12 minutes
-
2026 U-20 WWC: Black Princesses beat South Korea to keep qualification hopes alive
15 minutes
-
‘Corruption must be assassinated’ – Citizen Kofi calls for tougher punishment to reset Ghana’s culture
22 minutes
-
Illicit political funding and vote buying: A threat to Ghana’s democracy
25 minutes
-
Hill Tennis Club and Ghana Tennis Federation honor Professor Bannerman Richter
29 minutes
-
Google to invest $15.1bn in Finland AI infrastructure, strike nuclear power deal
30 minutes
-
TUC supports CRC call to make Ghanaians custodians of their lands
32 minutes
-
With large crowds attending, Norway lays King Harald to rest
32 minutes
-
Ghana Sports Fund board engage media over project
33 minutes
-
Study hard, make your parents proud – Ahanta West MP tells 150 BECE candidates
33 minutes
-
Let districts choose MMDCE candidates without central government interference – TUC
39 minutes
-
Lawra MP restores ambulance, commissions modern laboratory at Domwine Health Centre
39 minutes
-
UTAG-UG accuses GTEC of threatening academic freedom with faculty recruitment drive
39 minutes