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TUC supports CRC call to make Ghanaians custodians of their lands

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  9 September 2026 3:21pm
Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress
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The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has backed a recommendation by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) for Ghana’s lands to be vested in the people rather than the President.

Speaking at a press briefing, the TUC Secretary-General, Joshua Ansah said the proposed reform is necessary to improve the management of the country’s lands and natural resources and address longstanding concerns over their administration.

According to the TUC, it agrees with the broad recommendations of the CRC seeking reforms to the legal framework governing Ghana’s lands and natural resources.

“The TUC agrees with the recommendation to vest our lands in the people of Ghana and not a President,” the union stated.

The TUC also supports the proposed reform of the Lands Commission to enable it to serve as the primary constitutional trustee and manager of Ghana’s lands.

“We also agree that the Lands Commission be reformed to play the role of a primary constitutional trustee and manager of our lands,” he added.

The union expressed concern over the government’s decision to reject all the CRC’s recommendations on lands and natural resources.

It described the decision as strange, particularly given what it termed the historical and contemporary concerns surrounding the management of Ghana’s lands and natural resources.

The TUC questioned the rationale behind rejecting all the recommendations despite the potential reforms they could bring to the management of the country’s natural resources.

“Given all the historical and contemporary concerns over our lands and natural resources, Government finds no value in all the recommendations by the CRC.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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