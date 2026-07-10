Strategic partnerships key to unlocking Ghana-Germany investment potential – GGEA CEO

The Ghanaian-German Economic Association (GGEA) has called for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to unlock investment opportunities, promote trade and accelerate economic growth.

The call was made at the association’s annual “Meet the Government Series” held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on July 8, 2026, under the theme, “Fostering Economic Growth Through Strategic Engagement.”

The forum brought together policymakers, business leaders and industry stakeholders for discussions on improving Ghana’s investment climate, strengthening public-private partnerships and creating opportunities for sustainable development.

This year’s engagement focused on the work of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

Delivering the welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the GGEA, Dr MacDonald Vasnani, stressed the need for continuous dialogue between policymakers and businesses to remove investment barriers and create an enabling environment for growth.

He said the association remains committed to championing conversations that attract investment, enhance cooperation and strengthen economic ties between Ghana and Germany.

According to him, Ghana can draw lessons from Germany’s strong model of collaboration among government, industry, academia and entrepreneurs to drive innovation and economic transformation.

“Ghana has the same potential: talent, resources, a young workforce, stability, and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The opportunities are real. The question is whether we engage strategically enough to seize them,” Dr Vasnani stated.

He noted that Ghana’s ability to fully benefit from available opportunities will depend on deliberate partnerships and sustained engagement among key stakeholders.

Dr Vasnani also welcomed the participation of key government institutions at the forum, urging participants to look beyond their individual organisations and explore broader opportunities for collaboration.

“Breakthroughs begin with conversations. One discussion can unlock investment. One solution can create jobs. One partnership can transform communities,” he said.

The July 2026 edition of the “Meet the Government Series” was supported by VW Ghana, Dos Santos Limited, Riepco, Crown Prince Academy, and Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited.

Established in 1999, the Ghanaian-German Economic Association represents businesses and institutions involved in Ghana-Germany economic relations.

Its membership includes small and medium-sized enterprises, major German corporations, joint ventures, as well as Ghanaian and German public institutions working to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

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