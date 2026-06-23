Audio By Carbonatix
One person has died following a fatal road traffic accident on the Kpong–Tema Highway at Kings and Queens in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.
Personnel from the Kpong Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the incident after receiving a distress call.
According to the service, the crash involved a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and a Howo tipper truck. The Pajero sustained extensive damage to its front section, while the tipper truck was also damaged at the rear.
Firefighters confirmed that one male occupant of the vehicle died in the crash.
The body was handed over to the Akuse Police Accident Unit and subsequently conveyed to the Akuse Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.
Emergency responders also assisted in managing traffic at the scene to ensure the safe movement of vehicles along the busy highway.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash, as investigations continue.
Latest Stories
-
Amankwa-Manu backs new firearm licensing reforms but questions license withdrawal
46 seconds
-
Dredging of Atonsu, Sisa Rivers in Kumasi underway amid flooding concerns
4 minutes
-
Zambia ex-president’s family wins latest legal battle over what should happen to his body
5 minutes
-
Zoomlion begins nationwide fumigation in Accra
8 minutes
-
Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly fines man GH¢1,200 for dumping plastic waste into drain
13 minutes
-
Interior Ministry to partner private sector to establish shooting ranges nationwide
17 minutes
-
Family of the late diplomat Victor Gbeho officially informs President Mahama of his passing
24 minutes
-
CHAG facilities urged to put patients before hierarchy in healthcare delivery
27 minutes
-
Fire damages three rooms in Sokabisi compound house; seven others saved
38 minutes
-
Drowning deaths soar in France as Europe buckles in peak of heatwave
44 minutes
-
Galamsey is no longer hidden: Where is the enforcement?
45 minutes
-
One dead in crash on Kpong–Tema Highway
46 minutes
-
Gov’t engages chiefs to control gun use at cultural and outdooring events
48 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo’s brother, eight others granted GH¢500,000 bail over Kwabenya shooting incident
53 minutes
-
NPP coordinators petition NEC, demand evidence from Ken Agyapong or disciplinary action
1 hour