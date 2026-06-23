One dead in crash on Kpong–Tema Highway

One person has died following a fatal road traffic accident on the Kpong–Tema Highway at Kings and Queens in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

Personnel from the Kpong Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the incident after receiving a distress call.

According to the service, the crash involved a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and a Howo tipper truck. The Pajero sustained extensive damage to its front section, while the tipper truck was also damaged at the rear.

Firefighters confirmed that one male occupant of the vehicle died in the crash.

The body was handed over to the Akuse Police Accident Unit and subsequently conveyed to the Akuse Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Emergency responders also assisted in managing traffic at the scene to ensure the safe movement of vehicles along the busy highway.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash, as investigations continue.

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