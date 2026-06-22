Bibiani NPP coordinators demand resignation of Western North Regional Chairman over mass disqualification 

Audio By Carbonatix
Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency of the Western North Region, have called for the immediate resignation of the Regional Chairman over the disqualification of contestants for the Electoral Area Executive Committee Coordinator positions.
In a statement, they alleged that constituency chairmen within the region had teamed up with the Mr Emmanuel Armah, the Regional Chairman, to disqualify 126 members contesting for 180 positions without strong justification.
They also accused him of mismanaging the party and “running the party as a one-man show in the region.”
The group said: “A serious National Executive Committee and General Secretary would not allow such actions to stand, and so we are seeking relief through a writ of summons and demanding the Chairman’s resignation.”
The members warned that failure to resign would result in a vote of no confidence being passed against the Regional Chairman.
Meanwhile, Dr Kofi Anane Korsah, Deputy NPP Secretary of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, had also criticised the Western North Regional Chairman and others for making the party unattractive in the Constituency through certain actions to influence the outcome of the elections.
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