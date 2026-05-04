GRNMA Vice President condemns alleged extortion of nursing students

The First Vice President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, has strongly criticised allegations that some ward managers demand money from nursing students before endorsing their clinical logbooks.

Addressing participants at an International Women’s Day seminar held at Pusu-Namongo in the Talensi District, Mr Akolgo described the reported practice as unethical and deeply damaging to the image of the nursing profession.

He said it was unacceptable for senior professionals entrusted with mentoring students to take advantage of them financially.

According to him, many trainee nurses and midwives are already struggling with increasing educational and living costs, making any form of financial exploitation particularly troubling. “That is the lowest you should go as a nurse manager.

If you are one of those charging students or contemplating doing it, please stop. You are disgracing yourself,” he stated.

Mr Akolgo, who also serves as legal counsel for the Ghana Health Service in the Northern Sector, further urged nurse managers to foster supportive and respectful working environments for younger professionals.

He cautioned against intimidation and harassment of junior staff, stressing that healthcare institutions thrive best when experienced practitioners guide and encourage the next generation rather than frustrate them.

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