GRNMA Vice President condemns alleged extortion of nursing students

Audio By Carbonatix
The First Vice President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, has strongly criticised allegations that some ward managers demand money from nursing students before endorsing their clinical logbooks.
Addressing participants at an International Women’s Day seminar held at Pusu-Namongo in the Talensi District, Mr Akolgo described the reported practice as unethical and deeply damaging to the image of the nursing profession.
He said it was unacceptable for senior professionals entrusted with mentoring students to take advantage of them financially.
According to him, many trainee nurses and midwives are already struggling with increasing educational and living costs, making any form of financial exploitation particularly troubling. “That is the lowest you should go as a nurse manager.
If you are one of those charging students or contemplating doing it, please stop. You are disgracing yourself,” he stated.
Mr Akolgo, who also serves as legal counsel for the Ghana Health Service in the Northern Sector, further urged nurse managers to foster supportive and respectful working environments for younger professionals.
He cautioned against intimidation and harassment of junior staff, stressing that healthcare institutions thrive best when experienced practitioners guide and encourage the next generation rather than frustrate them.
Latest Stories
-
Four killed, others injured in separate robbery attacks in Bono East, Northern Regions
10 minutes
-
BECE candidates urged to shun cheating as Aduwamase Old Students donate to school
14 minutes
-
Education Minister sends goodwill message to 2026 BECE candidates
16 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Monday, May 4, 2026
22 minutes
-
Mahama calls for law to criminalise sex-for-jobs practices
22 minutes
-
Don’t allow NDC to dictate how you comply with BoG law – Minority warns Governor Asiama
28 minutes
-
WAEC warns BECE candidates against assaulting officials, carrying phones
31 minutes
-
GRNMA Vice President condemns alleged extortion of nursing students
41 minutes
-
Cape Coast Deaf students trained on technology-facilitated gender-based violence
49 minutes
-
KMA deepens citizen engagement to promote accountability
58 minutes
-
Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-Hour Economy Market at Asesewa
1 hour
-
Aboakyer Festival 2026: Opoku-Agyemang promises transformative infrastructure
1 hour
-
Bawumia hits at government over ‘dumsor’, says outages are hurting businesses
1 hour
-
620,000 candidates begin BECE as WAEC tightens anti-cheating measures
1 hour
-
Auditors advise BoG to fast-track reforms, improve clarity in reporting
1 hour