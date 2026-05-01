Ministry of Health warns against fraudulent recruitment links ahead of nursing intake

The Ministry of Health has issued a firm warning to the public regarding the circulation of unauthorised links purporting to provide access to its ongoing recruitment portal.

In a statement released by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Tony Goodman, officials clarified that only one official platform is recognised for all recruitment activities.

According to the Ministry, the legitimate portal remains http://mohrecruitment.com, and any alternative links currently being shared, particularly across social media platforms, are fraudulent and should be treated with utmost caution.

Mr Goodman emphasised that the Ministry’s official recruitment system remains secure and uncompromised.

He reassured prospective applicants and the wider public that there has been no breach of the platform, dismissing rumours suggesting otherwise.

“Any cloned or unauthorised websites should be disregarded entirely,” the statement noted.

The Ministry further advised applicants to rely strictly on its verified communication channels when seeking information about recruitment processes.

Individuals are urged not to engage with intermediaries or persons claiming to offer assistance through unofficial means.

As part of efforts to curb fraudulent activities, the Ministry has called on the public to report suspicious individuals or schemes. Reports can be made via the dedicated contact number 0244435350, which has been provided for this purpose.

In its update, the Ministry also confirmed that recruitment processes for several healthcare professionals have been successfully concluded. These include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physician assistants, and allied health professionals.

Attention now turns to the next phase of recruitment, with nurses and midwives scheduled to undergo the process between 4th and 15th May 2026.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining a transparent, fair, and secure recruitment system throughout this period.

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