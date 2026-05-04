KMA deepens citizen engagement to promote accountability

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to citizen engagement as a critical tool for promoting transparency, accountability and inclusive governance with a social accountability town hall meeting.
The move sought to strengthen public trust and ensure that development priorities reflect the needs of residents.
Mr. Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, the Mayor of Kumasi, speaking at the event, underscored the importance of involving citizens in governance processes, describing it as a statutory obligation and a cornerstone of effective local administration.
“This will be our guiding principle in the discharge of our duties,” he said, stressing that regular engagement with the public would enhance accountability and improve service delivery.
The forum brought together residents, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, business operators, women and youth groups, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the Assembly’s performance and development agenda.
Mr. Boadi noted that creating platforms for citizens to express their concerns and contribute to decision-making helped the Assembly to better align its policies with the expectations of the people.
He, therefore, appealed to residents to actively participate in such engagements and support the Assembly’s efforts to improve conditions in the metropolis.
Touching on sanitation, the Mayor expressed concern over the rising cost of waste management, revealing that a significant portion of the Assembly’s internally generated funds was spent on sanitation-related activities.
He said the situation was affecting the Assembly’s ability to execute other critical development projects and called on residents to adopt responsible waste disposal practices.
Mr. Boadi emphasised that maintaining a clean environment required collective effort and urged the public to support measures aimed at making waste management more efficient and cost-effective.
The meeting, organised in line with provisions of the Public Financial Management Regulations and the Local Governance Act, also provided the Assembly with the opportunity to present its 2025 budget performance and ongoing development projects.
Participants raised concerns on sanitation, street lighting, decongestion, law enforcement and revenue mobilisation, highlighting the need for sustained dialogue between the Assembly and the public.
Mr. Francis Dwira Darko, the Metro Coordinating Director, expressed appreciation to participants for their contributions and assured them that their concerns would be given the needed attention.
Nana Poku Agyemang Dwete, Asem Kyeamehene and Chairperson of the event, commended the Assembly for the initiative and encouraged it to sustain such engagements to deepen participatory governance.
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